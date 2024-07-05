PM pays tribute

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid glowing tributes to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on his 25th martyrdom anniversary. In a statement, he said Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed demonstrated unprecedented bravery, courage and bravery on the Kargil front, which was also praised by the enemy. He said Sher Khan Shaheed set an example of loyalty to the motherland, sense of duty and fighting for the defense of the motherland without caring for his life, which will always be remembered. He said Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and his family are pride of the entire nation. Alluding to the immense sacrifices rendered by the armed forces for the defense of the homeland, the Prime Minister said the entire nation salutes the unwavering commitment of the soldiers for the protection of the country.