AJK police capture third fugitive who escaped from Rawalakot Jail

Azad Kashmir police Friday captured another fugitive who escaped from the District Jail Rawalakot, bringing the total number of recaptured prisoners to three. In an operation led by SSP Rawalakot Riaz Mughal, the police have captured a third fugitive who escaped from the District Jail.

Under the supervision of SSP Riaz Mughal, a search operation is ongoing to apprehend the remaining 15 fugitives. SSP Riaz Mughal assures that the remaining fugitives will be apprehended soon.

All the escapees are considered dangerous, and rewards have been announced for information leading to their capture. A few days ago, 19 prisoners escaped from Rawalakot jail, and one of them was killed during the escape. Among those who escaped were more than seven death row inmates. That despite the passage of 30 hours, the Rawalakot police failed to arrest the escaped prisoners, after which the IG Azad Kashmir assigned the task of re-arresting the escaped prisoners to Additional SP Mirpur Khawar Ali Shaukat and SP Bagh Khurram Iqbal.

Both the SPs and a heavy police force began large-scale raiding operations at various locations.

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the police team, led by SP Khawar Ali and SP Khurram Iqbal, arrested Usman, the most important absconding death row prisoner, during an operation in the nearby forest of Rawalakot. Three police personnel were also injured in the operation and were discharged after receiving medical treatment at the local hospital. As per the report, in a second police operation, the escaped prisoner Faizan Aziz was also arrested.