Islamabad admin gives go-ahead to PTI’s power show

The Islamabad district administration has granted permission to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a power show at Tarnol Chowk Islamabad on July 6.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by Amir Masood Mughal after the issuance of the NOC. Justice Babar Satar heard the case and remarked that the administration had allowed the rally, and the party should not create more problems now. The PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, argued that they had not been given sufficient time to prepare for the rally, but Justice Satar responded that the party was big enough to make the arrangements of the event in a few hours.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on a contempt petition filed by PTI. Prior to this, the district administration rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) application to hold a public rally against alleged vote rigging in the February 8 general elections, citing security reasons.

The district administration has made it clear that given the law and order situation, protests cannot be allowed at any place, including D-Chowk. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered DC Islamabad to decide on the application, but Islamabad Deputy Commissioner rejected the request due to the ‘law and order situation’. PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal had announced that his party would again approach the IHC, stating, “If you can’t provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the government”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad chapter president Amir Mughal has been arrested ahead of the party’s power show in the federal capital. As per details, Amir Mughal’s counsel Asim Baig took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that the PTI leader was arrested outside the DC office Islamabad. Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Masood Mughal, who was arrested and booked under terrorism charges in Karachi Company police station.

Separately, the PTI-backed opposition nominated their candidate for the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Following the nomination of Sheikh Waqas Akram as PAC chairman, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided to consult allies regarding the nomination. Sources claimed that the federal government is all prepared to appoint an opposition leader as PAC chairman.