Petrol pumps on nationwide strike today

Following the collapse of negotiations between the government and the petroleum dealers over the issue of advance tax, the association has announced to shut down all fuel stations on Friday (today). Chairman Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Abdul Sami Khan said: “We met with government officials in Islamabad, but the talks produced no results, hence, we will go on strike as announced earlier.” Demanding withdrawal of the advance income tax imposed in the budget 2024-25, the petroleum dealers said the tax would ruin the petrol pump business. They said they were already running the business with a low profit margin, amid high inflation. Khan said they would be forced to shut their business because of the unfair tax, as there was “no way in the world to run fuel stations in loss with double taxation”. Voicing concerns about the budget’s 0.5% advance tax on turnover, the PPDA pointed out that every transaction for the cost of commodities sold is already taxed at the time of purchase and is recorded in the books of account of oil marketing businesses and dealers.