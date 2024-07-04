Fawad played dual role in ‘regime change’ saga, claims Marwat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has said that former leader Fawad Chaudhary played a dual role during the regime change saga, saying that the party founder Imran Khan revealed to him that the ex-federal minister “acted as a messenger” for then-army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa. “The PTI founder told me in jail that ‘Fawad, who was acting as a messenger for Mr Bajwa, was one of those who harmed us in the regime change operation with their dual role’,” Marwat said, highlighting the “suspicious” role of the former PTI leader in Khan’s ouster. According to the incarcerated party founder, Fawad was in a “cohort” with the then-army chief Bajwa, the PTI firebrand said in a conversation with a private TV channel. Marwat’s latest salvo comes in response to Fawad being overtly critical of the PTI’s current leadership, terming them as a hurdle in the incarcerated former premier and other leaders’ release from jail due to a lack of political strategy.