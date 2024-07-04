Rs750 prize bond balloting on July 15

The Rs750 Prize Bond balloting will take place on Monday, July 15, 2024, at the Quetta office of the National Savings Division. The complete winners’ list of the Rs750 Prize Bond will be published after the balloting process. The prize distribution for the Rs750 prize bond is as follows: Winning Amounts: First Prize: Rs. 1,500,000, Second Prize: Rs. 500,000 and Third Prize: Rs. 9,300. Prize Bonds are considered as one of the secure investment options in Pakistan, offering the chance to win substantial prizes while preserving the principal amount. Meanwhile, the odds of winning are low, the allure of potentially significant rewards attracts numerous participants. The Prize Bonds are regulated by National Savings, under the central bank, which is another reason for their popularity. Despite the slim chances, many Pakistanis continue to invest in these bonds in hopes of securing substantial cash prizes.