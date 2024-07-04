Verstappen hoping to avoid repeat of 2021 nightmare in duel with Norris

Max Verstappen will hope to avoid any repeat of his 2021 nightmare this weekend when he and Lando Norris go head-to-head in the next round of their Formula One title battle at the British Grand Prix.

Just days after a controversial crash wrecked both drivers’ races at the Austrian Grand Prix, gifting victory to George Russell of Mercedes, Red Bull’s three-time champion and McLaren’s pretender to the crown meet again.

The prospect of more wheel-to-wheel racing and potential contact at the high-speed Silverstone circuit, in front of a partisan home crowd, inevitably prompts memories of a similar scenario in 2021.

Then, an unforgiving and relentless Verstappen ended up in hospital after an opening lap crash at the fearsomely fast Copse corner with British hero and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

The times have changed, but the scenario is worryingly similar – two driven racers refusing to concede ground, albeit that Verstappen was adjudged to be guilty of causing their emotion-charged clash last Sunday.

He has since recognised that he and Red Bull made “mistakes2 but has yet to make any public apology for his reckless racing that led to McLaren team chief Andrea Stella questioning the integrity of his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner.

Stella also made clear his views on the FIA’s part in allowing Verstappen to escape punishment for his part in many alarming clashes with Hamilton three years ago, comments that have added spice to this weekend’s contest, turning it into a ‘high stakes’ showdown with more than points on the line.

“Austria ended up not being the result we were hoping for and there were a lot of things to take away from the race that myself and the team can analyse and work to improve on,” said Verstappen.

“There were some mistakes in the race that really cost us. This is the last race of a triple-header so we want to come back fighting in Silverstone.”

For most of the teams, it is a ‘home’ race and Stella hopes this time Verstappen will not defend as aggressively and respects the regulations to provide a true racing spectacle.

Norris has said he would not change his tactics or approach after reviewing last Sunday’s race. “I was fighting and that’s what we want. We want to fight.

“We don’t want to complain. We don’t want things to end like they did. We both want to win and we’re going to push to the limits.”

Along with Norris, both Russell and Hamilton will hope to deliver a home win in what promises to be a closely-fought contest involving the leading four teams as the season hits the half-way point, the 12th race of 24.

Hamilton has won a record eight times at Silverstone, where Verstappen triumphed last year, and will hope to end a 56-race drought dating back to 2021 with a notable win in the 75th running of the British Grand Prix.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who Hamilton will replace next year, won at Silverstone in 2022, while Aston Martin’s fellow-Spaniard Fernando Alonso has won twice in Britain, but may not have the car to succeed this time.

“We know Silverstone is the king of the high speed, so we need to take a step,” said Sainz. “And we are going to – to try to find everything we can to make ourselves more competitive.”

Both Sainz and team-mate Leclerc are likely to be in the thick of the competition along with both Mercedes, Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri and the two Red Bulls, if Sergio Perez can rekindle his form at last. But most attention will focus on Verstappen, who arrives with a championship lead of 81 points, and Red Bull as they seek to put a period of troubles on and off the track behind them.

The Dutchman’s reputation may be at stake, as well as his advantage in the title race, not to mention his strained friendship with Norris.