Osaka focuses on Olympics after Wimbledon KO

Naomi Osaka rapidly switched her focus to the Paris Olympics after a chastening early exit from Wimbledon on Wednesday at the hands of America’s Emma Navarro. The Japanese superstar, playing at the All England Club for the first time since 2019, went down 6-4, 6-1 in her second-round match on Centre Court in less than an hour.

The players were locked at 3-3 in the first set before the four-time Grand Slam champion lost her way.

Osaka admitted she had been short of confidence.

“Honestly, I feel like even though in the beginning it was kind of like we were trading games, I don’t know why, I didn’t feel fully confident in myself,” she said.

“I didn’t feel like I was playing that well. I guess, like, those doubts started trickling in a lot into my game. Obviously the second set wasn’t that great.”

Navarro, 17th in the world rankings, broke to love in the seventh game and went on to take the first set.