British tennis ace Raducanu votes for ‘lie-in’ on election day

British tennis star Emma Raducanu said she’s voting to have a “lie-in” on Thursday when the country goes to the polls, claiming she was unaware of a general election taking place. When asked if she was planning to vote before practising at the Wimbledon championship, she said: “No”. “I think I’ll have a lie-in, then I’ll come to practise. I didn’t even know it was tomorrow, to be honest. Thanks for letting me know,” said the 21-year-old after reaching the third round at the All England Club. Raducanu shot to fame in 2021 when she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title in 44 years with victory at the US Open. She was joined in her indifference to the election by national teammate Katie Boulter, who has her third-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday. “I’m going to stick to the tennis right now. I don’t see myself as someone who’s going to get involved in anything but tennis that day for the moment,” she said. “I’ll cross that bridge when I get there.”