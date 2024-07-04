Tahira Kashyap’s ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ has been in works for years

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap, wife of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, revealed it took her more than seven years to make her debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’.

The maiden film of celebrity wife and journalism teacher Tahira Kashyap’s film direction career, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ has finally premiered on the streaming portal Amazon Prime Video.

The story of middle-class women, about their aspirations, dreams and their journey of self-discovery and self-love, starring versatile actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher, has been receiving great reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Reacting to the overwhelming response, Kashyap said in a new interview, “It took 7 years to make the film and I am more than happy because the audience can empathize and relate with different characters of the film.”

“I wanted to make something that would entertain, engage, bring happiness and be a value addition,” she added.

Further sharing her experience of working with such acclaimed actors like Dutta and Tanwar, she detailed, “Divya Dutta used to come on the set as if it was her first film and I learnt that kind of spirit and passion from her because she gave it her all and she just submitted to the director which I found so amazing that too after so many years of experience. The relationship with Sakshi was of respect and mutual love. She just ruled the set. As soon as she came in, she would just sink into the character. I would forget that she was Sakshi and she was Jyoti for me.”

When asked about more of her directorial ventures, Kashyap teased that there are ‘many more films’, including the one with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga. The comedy-drama ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is now streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.