Dua Lipa announces epic Wembley Stadium headline show for 2025

Fresh off her electrifying performance at Glastonbury Festival, Dua Lipa has set the music world abuzz once again with a colossal announcement.?The Grammy-winning pop sensation revealed that she will headline at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on June 20, 2025, marking a historic moment in her career.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter, known for chart-topping hits like “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now,” captivated audiences on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury with singles from her latest album, “Radical Optimism,” including fan favorites “Houdini” and “Illusion.” In a statement brimming with excitement, Lipa expressed her joy: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

Wembley Stadium, with its monumental capacity of 90,000 seats, stands as the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe. It has previously hosted iconic performances from global superstars like Taylor Swift, who returns for a series of shows in August. Before her eagerly anticipated stadium show, Dua Lipa will enchant fans across Europe and North America with performances at renowned festivals. She will also grace the historic Royal Albert Hall in London this October for a sold-out concert, showcasing her dynamic stage presence and infectious pop anthems. With her Radical Optimism Tour gaining momentum, Lipa will further dazzle audiences in Asia later this year, cementing her status as one of the most captivating performers of her generation.