Momina Iqbal asks followers to stop posting edited videos of her late father

After her father passed away, Momina Iqbal, a well-known figure in Pakistani entertainment, made a heartfelt appeal to her fans.

The actress, who is upset by the distribution of edited videos and pictures of her late father on social media, took to her own Instagram account to voice her displeasure and ask for understanding at this difficult moment.

“Please do not edit and share any videos of my father on social media, nor tag me in such videos. This time is tough for me,” Momina stated in her Instagram story.

Amid her grief, she made it clear that spreading the edited video is not only disrespectful but also extremely painful.

She further added, “If you cannot do anything else, please pray for my father. I can’t even imagine that he is not in this world anymore.” Momina expressed how shocked she was to learn of her father’s death and how much she still can’t believe he’s gone.

“My father is always by my side, therefore he can never truly leave me. She emphasized the emotional bond she still has with her late father by saying, “I can feel him, and so please do not tell me where my father is.”

Last month, Momina’s father passed away. When the actress announced the tragic news of her father’s passing on social media, both fans and colleagues showered her sympathy.