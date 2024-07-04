Sonia suffering from serious infection

Sonia, an African elephant residing in Karachi’s Safari Park, has developed a serious infection, raising concerns about her well-being.

The 17-19-year-old elephant has been experiencing swelling between her hind legs for several weeks, with no improvement despite treatment.

This situation bears a resemblance to the tragic death of her sister, Noor Jehan, who succumbed to a similar infection last year. The Safari Park administration, led by Director Syed Amjad Hussain Zaidi, acknowledges Sonia’s illness but claims she is recovering with ongoing treatment. Zaidi attributes the swelling to limited space for the elephants’ movement.

A request for media access to the elephants was denied, citing ongoing work on the elephants’ sanctuary.

International animal welfare organization Four Paws, which has been providing guidance on the sanctuary’s construction, confirms Sonia’s condition and awaits test results to determine the appropriate treatment.

The sanctuary’s completion is expected within a month, offering hope for improved living conditions for Sonia and the other elephants. However, concerns remain regarding the potential impact of the infection on Sonia’s health and the effectiveness of the current treatment.