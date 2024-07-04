Flour prices increase in Faisalabad

The Owners of wheat crushing machines have hiked flour prices, causing significant concern among citizens. Just last week, flour was priced at Rs 90 per kg at mills, but within three days, prices soared by Rs 20 per kg, reaching Rs 110 per kg.

Attributing the price surge to the unavailability of official flour quotas, mill owners explained that they are compelled to purchase wheat from the general market, where escalating prices are pushing up flour costs. They noted a daily increase of Rs 500 per ton in wheat prices, leading to market instability and subsequent hikes in flour rates.

Citizens expressed frustration, lamenting the sudden affordability challenge for a staple food item. They highlighted the government’s previous subsidy withdrawal on utility bills, adding to their financial burden amidst rising flour costs.