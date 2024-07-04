Italian Ambassador meets Interior Minister

Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marylina Ermelin on Thursday met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Discussing the bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest in the meeting, the interior minister told the ambassador about his recent very successful and effective visit to Italy. Mohsin Naqvi told the ambassador that in a meeting with the Italian Minister of the Interior, it was agreed to work together against illegal human trafficking and In this regard, a delegation of the Italian Ministry of Interior will soon visit Pakistan.

The delegation will meet Pakistani authorities and visit the border, Naqvi told the ambassador.

He said that In order to prevent drug and human trafficking, the two countries will have to strengthen mutual cooperation and there will be no compromise on human trafficking and all possible steps are being taken to control it. “If we succeed in stopping human trafficking at the border, it will be beneficial for both the countries” said the minister adding that migration of skilled manpower will also discourage human trafficking. Italy can benefit from the services of skilled people of Pakistan in various fields, he added.