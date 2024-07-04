15 dead, 1342 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least fifteen people died while 1342 were injured in 1238 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of whom, 615 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 727 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams. Analysis show 746 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 475 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. Statistics show that 262 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 278 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 89 with 110 victims and at third Multan with 79 road accidents and 75 victims. According to the data, 1096 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 125 motorcars, 31 vans, 17 buses, 29 trucks and 127 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.