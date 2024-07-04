Pakistan Navy Bolsters Defenses with Successful Missile Launch

The Pakistan Navy successfully conducted a firing exercise of surface-to-air FN-6 missiles via its ground-based air defense system, demonstrating operational readiness and combat capabilities, as announced by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rabnawaz attended as the chief guest, overseeing the powerful display of firepower.

During the live weapon firing, the Navy’s ground-based air defense system accurately struck aerial targets, showcasing its precision and effectiveness. Vice Admiral Rabnawaz expressed satisfaction with the operational readiness of the Ground-Based Air Defense (GBAD) system and praised the troops for their performance.

“The successful firing of these surface-to-air missiles reaffirms our combat readiness and ability to respond effectively to any threat,” stated Vice Admiral Rabnawaz. He affirmed that the Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to defend the country’s maritime borders and ensure regional security.

The GBAD system’s live demonstration in Karachi highlighted the Navy’s advanced air defense capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to vigilance and preparedness. The FN-6 surface-to-air missiles, known for their accuracy and reliability, successfully engaged their intended airborne targets.

Vice Admiral Rabnawaz also addressed the troops, commending their dedication and the successful execution of the missile firing. He emphasized the importance of continuous training and operational readiness in safeguarding the nation against potential threats.

In addition to protecting Pakistan’s maritime borders, the Pakistan Navy actively contributes to regional security. In May, it deployed the warship PNS ASLAT in the Indian Ocean to ensure the safety of merchant ships, underscoring its role in maintaining stability and security in the region.