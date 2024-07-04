Australia’s Lee siblings hope to team up at Olympics, eventually

Australia’s Olympic golf siblings Minjee Lee and Min Woo Lee may not cross paths at Paris due to their playing schedules and can only hope they might be able to team up at future Games.

The Olympic tournament will feature separate men’s and women’s events with the same individual strokeplay format that has been featured since the sport’s return to the Games at Rio in 2016 following a hiatus of more than 100 years. The women’s event kicks off on Aug. 7, three days after the men’s wraps up, and major winner Minjee may not catch much of her younger brother Min Woo’s Olympic debut. Golf officials have been weighing adding a team component to the individual events for the 2028 Los Angeles Games which could mean another two days’ play. Both Lees said there were questions to be resolved, including how the Olympics could incorporate the team aspect without adding too much strain to the golfers. “There are a lot of questions around it,” Min Woo told reporters in a call along with Minjee on Wednesday.

“I think it would be cool, even if it’s just one day. I’m sure there will be a lot of input with players and the committee and it would be special if we could play together.” The pair will be the first Australian siblings to compete in Olympic golf and the 16th set of siblings from the country to compete in the same sport at the same Games.