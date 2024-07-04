Shiraz Uppal claims Hira Mani uses auto-tune in her singing

Pakistan’s veteran musician Shiraz Uppal has claimed that popular Pakistani actor Hira Mani uses auto-tune in her singing.

Responding to a question about Hira Mani’s singing abilities on actor-host Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, he suggested that the former uses auto-tune in her singing.

“I think she is a great actor. I can also make you sing like her in my studio using auto-tune,” he replied when asked if he believed that the Pakistani actor was a good singer. According to Shiraz Uppal, he had seen the actor going off-key in a few of her live performances. “Being a composer and singer, I would judge her seeing that performance.”

“When you are such a good actor, why do you need to try singing?” he inquired.

Uppal was recently in the middle of a controversy when reports said that he had claimed that he mentored Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

However, he said that he guided A-list performers like Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, to work on their vocals and tonality, as he gauged their potential as singers.

According to Shiraz Uppal, his statement was misconstrued and many believed that he claimed to have mentored the two on how to sing.

Addressing the controversy during a recent chat show outing, Uppal clarified, “I never said that I taught them how to sing, people misinterpreted it. They are very good singers.”