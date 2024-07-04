Junaid reveals facing multiple rejections including an Aamir film

Bollywood starlet, Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan, revealed that he faced at least seven rejections before he finally made his debut with Netflix’s ‘Maharaj’ last month.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets previously, star kid Junaid Khan auditioned extensively during the last few years, before getting his first Bollywood movie. However, Aamir Khan’s son faced multiple rejections, including the one from his father’s romance-comedy ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Interestingly, it was his audition tape for the titular role in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which got him his debut project, revealed the director of ‘Maharaj’. “It was this audition that Adi and I saw and what an audition that was! It was outstanding and if that clip can be released at some point in time it would be great,” he told a local publication earlier.

Speaking about the same, Junaid confirmed in a new interview, “I had actually auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha, which Papa has talked about publicly, but it didn’t work out.”

“Papa was very keen that I do the film,” he shared. It is pertinent to note here the official adaptation of the 90s Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’, featuring Tom Hanks, Advait Chandan’s directorial ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ eventually starred Aamir Khan in the titular role, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan made his Bollywood debut with the recently released ‘Maharaj’, of YRF, for Netflix, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the title is based on Saurabh Shah’s novel and the true events, of the historic ‘Maharaj Libel Case’ of 1862.