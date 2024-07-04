Why will Khalilur Rehman Qamar not work with Saba Qamar?

To a question whom he would not like to work, Khalilur Rehman Qamar said Saba Qamar would no more be her choice for her explicit and daring dressing, which he believes is against his culture and norms.

The acclaimed writer was speaking at a podcast. He said Saba Qamar was talented actor and she collaborated with him in a dram serial, but her skimpy dress was against his culture and norms, due to which he would not to cast her in his venture.

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar said, “I will never cast Saba Qamar again in any of my dramas.

I think I won’t be working with her ever because the kind of clothes she wears don’t go well with me, although, she’s a wonderful actress, I like her work, she has given a stellar performance in my drama serial Bunty I Love you but such kind of dressing is against our norms and culture.

I know wearing such clothes is her personal choice and I should not have an issue with it but still I have a right to choose”.

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is a brilliant Pakistani drama and film writer, poet and producer.

He’s recently garnering praise for his drama serial Gentleman. His other notable dramas include Mere Paas Tum Ho, Bunty I Love You, Landa Bazar, Boota From Toba Tek Singh, Dil Lagi and Sadqay Tumhare.

The senior writer is a great public speaker as well. He often appears in various discussion shows and interviews.