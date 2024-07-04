UN chief wants Imran’s situation ‘to evolve in positive way’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants to see the situation of former prime minister Imran Khan “evolve in a much more positive way,” according to his spokesperson.

When asked if the UN chief supports a recommendation by the UN Group on Arbitrary Detention to release the incarcerated PTI founder, Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric acknowledged the independent panel’s recommendation during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“We want to see the current political situation, the current situation of Mr Khan, evolve in a much more positive way,” Dujarric stated. The UN human rights working group has labelled Khan’s detention as arbitrary and a violation of international law, urging for his immediate release.

In response, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar asserted that Khan’s arrest and ongoing legal cases are strictly domestic matters.

“Pakistan is a sovereign state where constitutional and legal matters are upheld through the judiciary,” Tarar emphasised. He confirmed that Khan is serving his sentence as a lawfully convicted individual, entitled to all rights under national laws and international norms.

Tarar further highlighted that relief granted to the PTI founder in various cases reflects Pakistan’s commitment to transparent and impartial trials, adhering to constitutional principles, laws, and international standards.

The US State Department has also commented, stating that Khan’s detention is an internal matter for Pakistan.

This statement was part of a broader discussion during a recent press briefing where Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department, addressed various concerns involving Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Patel referred to the UN’s declaration on Khan’s detention and deferred to the UN for further clarification, adding that the US had no additional assessment to offer.

Imran, Qureshi acquitted in another case: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, along with all other defendants in a case registered at Islamabad’s Aabpara police station.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood announced the reserved verdict, clearing Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rasheed, Shehryar Afridi, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Asad Qaiser, and others of all charges.

The acquittal came after the defence, represented by Advocate Sardar Masroof and Ansar Kiani, presented their arguments on behalf of accused Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, and others.

The case was originally filed following a protest against the Election Commission Pakistan’s (ECP) decision involving PTI leaders, including Imran, Qureshi, and Rasheed. On July 1, at least 140 workers of PTI were acquitted in a case related to holding a rally before the general elections.

The case was heard by Judicial Magistrate Salman Nadir, who issued a two-page written verdict, clearing all the accused of the charges.

The court order detailed that a case had been registered against PTI leader Irfan Saleem, other known individuals, and 130 unidentified persons. The incident in question occurred on January 1, 2024, when PTI workers organized a rally on Ring Road, leading to a case being filed by the local police station’s SHO.

The court found that the accused were neither arrested at the scene nor was any incriminating material recovered from them. Furthermore, there were no complaints from local residents regarding road blockades.