Petrol pumps to go on nationwide strike tomorrow

Talks between the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) and the government have failed, leading the PPDA to announce the closure of petrol pumps nationwide from Friday, Express News reported.

PPDA President Abdul Sami Khan announced that the strike could last more than one day, advising dealers to keep fuel stocked at petrol pumps until July 4.

The strike involves 14,000 dealers who will shut down their petrol pumps on July 5.

Khan urged citizens to fill their vehicle tanks before the strike begins.

“We met with the finance minister, the chairman of the FBR, and the chairman of OGRA, but the talks yielded no results, which is why we are striking. Double taxation is a violation of the Constitution,” Khan stated.

The government has been advised to prepare for potential disruptions in the fuel supply chain due to the strike, which could significantly impact daily life across Pakistan. The petroleum dealers are demanding the withdrawal of the advance income tax imposed in the budget 2024-25. Abdul Sami Khan warned that this tax would devastate the petrol pump business, which is already struggling with minimal profits and high inflation.

“The additional burden of taxes will destroy our business. There is no other option but to close the business because of this unfair tax,” he asserted.