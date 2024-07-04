Pakistan to tackle potential bidders’ concern over airline safety ban

Pakistan’s privatisation commission is addressing concerns voiced by those qualified to bid for the country’s national airline about a European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ban on the carrier, an official said on Wednesday. The privatisation of the loss-making state-owned enterprises has long been on the International Monetary Fund’s list of recommendations for Pakistan, which is seeking to strike a deal with the fund for a longer term bailout this month. The privatisation commission pre-qualified six consortiums for bidding in June and expects to conclude the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines by next month. Usman Bajwa, secretary of the commission, told a briefing the body was addressing concerns voiced by those pre-qualified by the government to bid for a stake ranging from 51% to 100%. Previous governments avoided disposing of the flag carrier as a potentially highly unpopular move, but the country needs to unlock further funding from the IMF.