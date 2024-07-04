Daily Times

Pakistan to tackle potential bidders’ concern over airline safety ban

Reuters

Pakistan’s privatisation commission is addressing concerns voiced by those qualified to bid for the country’s national airline about a European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ban on the carrier, an official said on Wednesday. The privatisation of the loss-making state-owned enterprises has long been on the International Monetary Fund’s list of recommendations for Pakistan, which is seeking to strike a deal with the fund for a longer term bailout this month. The privatisation commission pre-qualified six consortiums for bidding in June and expects to conclude the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines by next month. Usman Bajwa, secretary of the commission, told a briefing the body was addressing concerns voiced by those pre-qualified by the government to bid for a stake ranging from 51% to 100%. Previous governments avoided disposing of the flag carrier as a potentially highly unpopular move, but the country needs to unlock further funding from the IMF.

