Gaza students to complete education in Pakistan: PMDC

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has approved special permission for medical and dental students from Gaza to complete their education in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, the decision was made at the request of the Pakistani High Commissioner in London. A special committee has been formed to oversee the education of these students, with the President of PMDC as its head. Representatives from the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs will also be part of the committee. The PMDC president said that it is expected that around 100 medical and dental students from Gaza will come to Pakistan, with the first group of 20-30 students arriving soon.

The students will be adjusted in Pakistani medical and dental colleges, and the committee will ensure the smooth completion of their education, he added.

The approval came after the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees estimated that a quarter of a million people had been impacted since Israel’s army issued a new evacuation order for parts of southern Gaza a day earlier.

“We’ve seen people moving, families moving, people starting to pack up their belongings and try to leave this area,” UNRWA spokeswoman Louise Wateridge told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Gaza.

The agency “estimates that around 250,000 people have been impacted by these orders”, she said, adding: “We expect these numbers to grow”.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed at least 37,925 people, mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the territory.