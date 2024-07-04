KP minister uses his ‘power’ to restore electricity to five feeders

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru visited the Mardan grid station and restored electricity to several feeders on Wednesday. The areas affected by the power outage included Bagh-e-Aram, Eidgah, Mistri Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, and Noway Kalay.

In a meeting with PESCO officials at the grid station regarding the severe load shedding in Mardan, Zahir Shah Toru ensured the restoration of electricity to more than five feeders. The minister stated that load shedding had caused significant distress to the public and instructed PESCO officials to restore the power supply immediately.

Toru highlighted that power has been restored to the areas of Rural-1, Bagh-e-Aram, Eidgah, Mistri Abad, Sheikh Maltoon Town, Noway Kalay, and Ahmadabad in Mardan. He directed WAPDA officials not to do any unscheduled load shedding in the area.