Police thwart ‘major disaster’ in Islamabad after firefight

Police in Islamabad announced on Wednesday they managed to avert a “major disaster” after recovering detonators and other equipment used to make suicide jackets in an intelligence-based operation on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The operation was conducted ahead of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which marks the anniversary of the Battle of Karbala where the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a revered figure in Shia Islam, was martyred.

Muharram also witnesses religious processions across Pakistan, prompting relevant authorities to devise elaborate security measures to prevent any disturbances.

“Islamabad police averted a major disaster in the federal capital,” the police announced in a social media post. “During an intelligence-based operation, hand grenades, detonators and suicide jacket materials were recovered from the Sangjani police station area.”

“In view of security during Muharram, intelligence-based operations are being conducted daily in Islamabad,” the post added.

Sharing further details, the police said some suspects opened fire and fled upon seeing the police team arriving in their area.

The law enforcement officials cordoned off the place and began a search with additional reinforcements.

“From the scene, the police took possession of Kalashnikovs, hand grenades, detonators, wires and suicide jacket materials,” the social media post on X said. “The bomb disposal squad was called, and the explosives were defused.”

It added that a first information report of the incident had been registered by the counter-terrorism department (CTD).

The authorities have also formed teams to search for the suspects, and the operation is ongoing.

“Further investigation is underway,” the social media post added.

Pakistan’s federal capital has witnessed deadly suicide bombings in the past, though such incidents have not been recorded in recent years.

The country has witnessed a surge in militant violence since November 2022 when an armed network, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, called off a fragile ceasefire with the government and resumed targeting civilians and security forces.