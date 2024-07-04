Lahore Police seeks 2 helicopters for Muharram security surveillance

Lahore Police has formally requested two helicopters from the government to conduct aerial surveillance during 9th and 10th of Muharram. Additionally, requests have been made for the deployment of Rangers and a company of the Pakistan Army to provide backup security. Police have also asked for 50 reserve troops from the Central Police Office to be available on Ashura Day to ensure comprehensive security coverage. 15 vehicles from the Elite Force have been requested to enhance patrolling and secure deployment at sensitive locations throughout the city. Authorities have assured that security arrangements will be optimized and resources will be allocated to ensure the safety of the public during the Muharram processions. Elite Force and Rangers will be stationed at key sensitive areas to maintain peace and order during the Ashura observances.