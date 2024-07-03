Contaminated milk claims lives of two girls in Sahiwal

In a heartbreaking incident in Sahiwal’s suburb village 1011, two young girls died after consuming contaminated milk, while three others remain in critical condition. Police have identified the deceased as two-year-old Zahra and nine-month-old Amara. The girls’ father, Sharafat Ali, mother Asia Bibi, and another family member, Muhammad Ahmed, also fell severely ill after drinking the same milk.

Rescue teams rushed the critically ill family members to the hospital. Sadar police, upon receiving the distress call, promptly arrived at the scene. Authorities suspect the family consumed harmful milk or a similar drink, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the contamination. This tragic event has cast a shadow over the village as officials work to uncover the source of the tainted milk.