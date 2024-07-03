Karachi becomes 11th most polluted city in the world Unaware of air pollution, the suffocating child suffers from malnutrition.

The Meteorological department said in Karachi winds are blowing from the southwest direction at a speed of 22 km per hour and current temperature is 32

degrees Celsius.

“The intensity of heat is being felt at 38 degrees,” the Meteorological department said, adding that, today the maximum temperature is likely to reach 37 degrees. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius. The percentage of humidity in the air is 70 percent. Among the most polluted cities in the world, Karachi is in the eleventh place Karachi has become the fifth most polluted city in Pakistan. The amount of polluted particles in the air is being recorded at 96 particulate meters.