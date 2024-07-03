Peshawar traffic policeman shot dead

A traffic policeman was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Peshawar on Tuesday. As per details, traffic cop Muhammad Tahir was targeted at Ring Road’s Kabootar Chowk, when the latter was returning to his home after ending his duty.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The body was moved to the hospital.

On November 7, at least two policemen were martyred and three got injured in a terrorist attack that occurred at the oil and gas company’s camp located in Dera Ismail Khan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As per details, the police officials said that the terrorists attacked an oil and gas company’s camp in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The two policemen ASI Rehmat Elahi and Khan Arif who were deployed to the security of the camp were martyred, while the three police officers Alamgir Khan, Fazalur Rehman, and Attaur Rehman got injured during an exchange of fire with the terrorists.