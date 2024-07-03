Thousands flock to Pakpattan for 782nd Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shukar

The city of Pakpattan is abuzz with spiritual fervor as the 782nd 15-day Urs of the revered Sufi sage, Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shukar, commenced. Pilgrims from across the nation have gathered to honor the great Sufi saint. Sajjada Nashin Durbar Alia Dewan Maudod Masood led the centuries-old rituals, offering special prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the country. During the ceremony, the Sajjada Nashin also distributed traditional blessings to the throngs of pilgrims, adding to the sanctity and joy of the occasion. In light of the large influx of devotees, stringent security measures have been implemented by the local police. The entire movement of pilgrims is being closely monitored through Safe City cameras to ensure a safe and smooth conduct of the Urs celebrations. The Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shukar continues to be a significant event, drawing thousands who seek spiritual solace and blessings from the beloved Sufi saint.