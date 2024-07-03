PTI to flex political muscle in Islamabad on 6th

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced plans to hold a major rally in Islamabad on July 6, following a meeting with PTI founder in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan addressed the media, urging the nation to join the rally in support of freedom and the rule of law.

“On July 6, PTI will organise a significant rally in Islamabad,” stated Khan. “This is a message for the entire nation to step out for freedom and the rule of law. Our fight is to bring the powerful under the law,” he added.

Khan further mentioned that this was the first meeting with the PTI founder since Eid. He expressed sorrow over the conditions faced by the PTI leader, stating, “It is deeply saddening to see the nation’s leader kept in such harsh conditions. The PTI founder has been fighting against a corrupt system and mafia.”

He emphasised the nation’s desire for a leader who stands for the country, noting, “People from all walks of life wanted a leader like him. Over the past 340 days, he has been kept in temperatures ranging from 40 to 45 degrees. No other party, whether PML-N, PPP, JUI, or Jamaat-e-Islami, has a leader like him.”

Khan conveyed the PTI founder’s message to the nation, highlighting the deteriorating conditions over the past two years since his departure from power. “Electricity and gas have become expensive, and promises made in the budget have been broken. Taxes are not being imposed where they are needed, and no one is addressing these issues,” he stated.

He criticised the budget allocations, mentioning, “The PTI founder reduced the Prime Minister House budget, but Asif Zardari increased it by Rs 700 million to Rs 800 million. Bills to increase MPs’ salaries are being presented in the assembly. We opposed the increase in MNAs’ and MPAs’ salaries. Taxes on mobile phones have been raised, but no action is taken against the powerful.” Khan also addressed the plight of government employees, stating, “They are being suppressed, and the powerful remain untouched. The prime minister has stated that the budget is dictated by the IMF. Our rally on July 6 in Islamabad aims to convey a message to the nation: to fight for freedom and the rule of law. If the rule of law prevails, both the powerful and the poor will be held accountable.”