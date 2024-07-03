Mobilink Bank champions sustainability-driven leadership with ESG training

Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has taken a leap forward in solidifying its position as a frontrunner in sustainable banking practices. The Bank announced the successful completion of an external training program on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices explicitly designed for its leadership team. This in-depth training initiative equipped the Bank’s top decision-makers with the knowledge and skills necessary to integrate ESG principles into the core of their operations.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.

The training was held in Islamabad and conducted by Zero Point Partners, a leading environmental consultancy and led by, founder and CEO, Maha Qasim and Senior Associate, Aliza Aijaz, both experts in providing strategic and advisory support to banks and financial institutions on developing GHG emissions inventories, net zero target-setting, decarbonization planning, impact assessment, ESG reporting and gender mainstreaming.

“Equipping ourselves with a strong foundation in ESG principles is not only essential for navigating the future of digital and financial landscape, but it aligns with our core values of social responsibility and sustainable growth,” shared Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Interim CEO Mobilink Bank. “Climate change threatens our communities, especially women, farmers and small businesses who are the backbone of our economy. By equipping them with access to clean energy, our ESG focused ‘Change to Sustain’ program is fostering sustainability. This leadership training in ESG will further empower us to make informed decisions that solidify its success and pave the way for future initiatives.”