Ambassador Hashmi attends China-Eurasia Expo, hold meetings with business enterprises in Xinjiang

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi visited Urumqi and Kashgar cities of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China on June 25-30 to participate in the opening ceremony of the 8th China-Eurasia Expo and to hold bilateral meetings with political leadership and business enterprises of Xinjiang. This was Ambassador’s first bilateral visit to Xinjiang, since assuming office. In Urumqi, Ambassador Hashmi had a bilateral meeting with Mr. Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman/Governor of Xinjiang. The two sides reaffirmed the significance of Pakistan-China relations and Xinjiang’s role as the artery that connects the two countries. Briefing the Governor about Pakistan’s efforts to attract investment from China in 13 export-oriented sectors, Ambassador Hashmi solicited his support in encouraging Xinjiang businesses to further enhance investment and trade cooperation with Pakistan, especially in sectors such as agriculture, textiles, mining, and logistics. The two sides also expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far in implementing the consensus between leadership of the two countries in converting the Pakistan-China land border into an all-weather route.