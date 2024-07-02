Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed share video of their workout in gym

A video showing Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik working out in a gym is doing the rounds on social media.

Sana Javed and her husband Shoaib Malik have shared their intense workout routine with fans.

The video, initially shared by the gym instructor, Zaryab Ali, on his official Instagram account, was later reposted by both Sana and Shoaib.

In the Instagram clip, Sana is shown working out energetically with her athletic husband, following the instructions of their gym trainer.

The video quickly went viral on Instagram, garnering admiration from their fans. Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik tied the knot on January 20, 2024.