No country is prepared for super floods: Sherry

Senate standing committee on climate change has decided to summon officials of the NDMA, Federal Flood Commission and Met officials, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Senator Sherry Rehman chaired the Senate committee on climate change to look into preparations with regard to monsoon season.

Sherry Rehman said that the monsoon rains apprehended to be damaging in this season. “No country could tackle the super flood,” PPP senator said.

Concerned institutions’ officials will be summoned to get information, she said. “We must be careful in view of the devastation inflicted by 2022 super flood,” Senator Rehman said.

“We have to see what preparations have been made by the institutions to keep losses at minimum level,” she further said. Rampant heatwaves have inflicted losses to crops and the livestock, she added.

She said that the United Nations going to include Pakistan in 2025 in the category of the countries having water shortage.

“Our glaciers are rapidly melting, the country faces scores of problems caused by the climate change,” she said. “Climate change has been the second major problem after the economy,” she added.

The Senator proposed the forum for establishing the Youth Climate Caucus at the Senator for giving representation to the young voices in policy making and legislative oversight.

The Committee with Senator Rehman in chair at single agenda item of developing a comprehensive agenda for a plan of action that is both inclusive and responsive to the country needs across all the sectors that reflect climate and environmental values as wells as challenges participated by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Senator Naseema Ehsan, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, whereas Senators Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimour, Quratulain Marri and Taj Haider joined the meeting online.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Sherry Rehman said the Committee would propose the Upper House of the Parliament to establish the Youth Climate Caucus as the younger generation amid galloping climate crises was anguished and frustrated that needed to be harnessed positively.

She said the Committee with a retrospective approach would hold two environmental public hearings for a national stock take of efforts being made to address the country’s spiking up vulnerability to climate change.

She informed the members that the Committee would visit the iconic Leopard Preserve Zone in the Margalla Hills National Park that is home to exotic birds, plants, mammals and reptiles species.

Since, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination was signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) that banned trade or captivation of nonindigenous animals to a foreign country.

She commended the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) for its efforts in controlling poaching, and illegal captivation of endangered species. “A Bengal tiger was rescued by IWMB that was facing maltreatment and poor health which will be released in its natural habitat,” she added.

Senator Rehman called for ban on exotic species’ trade and captivation in Rawalpindi and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). She urged the members to raise issues pertaining to environmental pollution and degradation in the ICT.

She mentioned that Smog was the fifth season of Pakistan now, whereas the Committee would also hold public hearing in Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services and would invite all.

Moreover, the Committee’s separate sessions on water scarcity, monsoon rain impacts, renewable and clean energy transition, whereas two meetings would be convened a month, she added.

“Climate change cannot be addressed alone by the government but needs public support. Pakistan is going to become water scarce in 2025 and there is plastic pollution in its water bodies and ocean causing fish polluted with plastics proliferating in its meat,” she said.

The Chair directed to convene the Ministry of Water Resources, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to brief on water issues, monsoon rains impacts and preparedness measures to cope with the anticipated devastating rains.

She commended that the NDMA and Ministry of Climate Change in coordination with the provinces efficiently managed cyclone BIPARJOY and the best evacuation plan was prepared at that time.

She said water was a serious problem of Balochistan that demands serious attention of the provincial government whereas the Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan governments have learnt to make evacuation plans.

The committee will visit Gilgit Baltistan to have briefing on glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) as the glaciers were melting due to global warming at an alarming pace whereas the country housed the largest number of glaciers (above 7,000), she added.

The Chair also vowed to develop a personal coalition on plastics to spearhead the effective phase out of single use plastic items. She regretted that globally only 9 percent of plastics were recycled and it was not possible for developing countries.

She mentioned that during her previous government a National Hazardous Waste Policy was formulated to curb with lethal waste dumping as some foreign countries had dumped their hazardous waste at the shores of Pakistan.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar endorsed the Chair’s opinion and extended his full support in all endeavours of the Committee. He also urged the Chair to engage educated youth who had done research in climate change.

He regretted that neither the Public nor the governments across the country had interest in managing smog as the issue was raging every year.