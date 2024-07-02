Punjab issues SOPs for Muharram processions

Punjab Home Department has issued security guidelines for Muharram processions and congregations and orders have been given for fool-proof security arrangements for all imambargahs and congregations to ensure three-level security for all congregations.

Home Department said three-level security cover should be ensured for all gatherings. “An entrance and exit route should be allocated for the gatherings,” the home department said. As per guidelines, the installation of walk-through gates at all sensitive places should be mandatory.

“Every citizen coming to the gathering must be checked by metal detector and CCTV footage should be made of every person entering the gathering,” the home department said.

“Loudspeaker shall be used only within the limits of the assembly and punctuality shall be mandatory,” the home department issued guidelines reads. “Before distribution of niaz langar and sabil (free meals and drinks) should be checked by the Health Department. “Car parking should be made at a distance of at least 200 meters from the gathering,” Punjab home department said.