2nd phase to combat smog launched

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has announced the commencement of the second phase in Punjab’s efforts to combat smog. In a statement, she highlighted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has instructed stringent enforcement of environmental laws and regulations as part of the renewed initiative.

During the initial three-month phase, the focus was on providing essential facilities, technical support, equipment, and technology across all sectors. The subsequent three-month phase will now prioritize the enforcement of environmental protection laws across industries, agriculture, and traffic sectors.

Violators of these regulations will face fines, penalties, and possible arrests.

Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s commitment to achieving a complete ban on plastics with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif overseeing the initiative closely. Stringent actions will be taken against activities such as crop residue burning, industrial emissions, and discharge of toxic chemicals into water bodies.

In a message urging collective action, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb called for cooperation from the public, media, and all sectors of society to combat the menace of smog. She expressed confidence that with collective efforts, Punjab could achieve cleaner air and prevent the spread of hazardous diseases.

Aurangzeb concluded by highlighting previous successes and expressed optimism that with continued public support, Punjab could achieve its goal of a smog-free environment. The government’s proactive measures underscore its commitment to environmental sustainability and public health in the region.