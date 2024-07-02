Tarar for further strengthening economic ties with Canada

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties with Canada during a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Leslie Scanlon, on Tuesday.

In their discussion, Minister Tarar highlighted the mutual benefits of enhanced economic relations between the two countries. They also addressed various key issues, including bilateral relations and the government’s economic initiatives.

High Commissioner Scanlon congratulated the minister on assuming the additional portfolio of National Heritage and Culture, alongside his responsibilities in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Minister Tarar underscored the significance of the longstanding and multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and Canada, noting that Ottawa is a major development partner for Pakistan. High Commissioner Scanlon expressed appreciation for the economic initiatives undertaken by the Government of Pakistan.