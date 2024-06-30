3000 new teachers to be recruited across Punjab to meet shortage

The Punjab government to meet the shortage of teachers faced by the students has decided to recruit 30,000 new schoolteachers across province. Official sources of the Punjab Education Department informed on Sunday that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has recently given task to the Punjab education minister to recruit new teachers to improve the quality of education and overcome shortage of teachers. The recruitment process was being carried out after seven years, the sources said. The recruitment process will be carried out through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) in phases. Sources said the recruitment process was likely to be completed during the summer vacation 2024.