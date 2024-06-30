Canada into Copa America quarter-finals after 0-0 draw with 10-man Chile

Canada played out a dour goalless Copa America draw with 10-man Chile on Saturday to claim second place in Group A and progress to the quarter-finals, while the Chileans finished third to exit in the group stage for the first time since 2004.

The draw moved Copa America debutants Canada up to four points in Group A, five behind leaders Argentina, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals.

“We knew coming into these games that it was not going to be easy,” Canada captain and Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies told OneSoccer afterward. “We have to fight and we have to battle. And we have to do whatever we can to survive. And yeah, at times obviously we suffered. But we suffered together. And we got through it together.”

Two-times champions Chile ended with two points and Peru finished bottom with one after losing 2-0 to Argentina in Saturday’s other match. Chile exited the tournament without a single goal to their name, prolonging a scoring drought in which they have netted only three goals in their first six 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Needing to win and have other results go their way, Chile had their uphill task made even harder after Gabriel Suazo was shown a second yellow card in the 27th minute for bringing down Richie Laryea.