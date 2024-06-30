Injured Miller-Uibo won’t defend Olympic 400m crown

Reigning Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo will not defend her title at next month’s Paris Games after suffering an injury, Bahamas athletics officials said.

Miller-Uibo, the 2016 and 2020 400m gold medallist who was chasing a hat-trick of Olympic titles in Paris, was aiming to seal qualification at the Bahamas trials.

However, the 30-year-old was injured ahead of the 400m final, meaning she will miss out on a place in her specialist event.

“She’s the darling of the sport and she will be missed. Unfortunately she’s been dinged up with some injuries,” Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) president Drumeco Archer told Eye Witness News Bahamas. Archer said Miller-Uibo may yet compete in Paris as part of the Bahamas’ 4x400m mixed relay squad, after helping the team qualify at the world relays earlier this year.