Tribute paid to legendary Pakistani comedians at Alhamra

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, met with the renowned writer, intellectual and humorist Atta Ul Haq Qasmi at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

During the meeting, they discussed various literary and cultural development aspects and the country’s prosperity.

Sarah Rashid emphasised the importance of humor in society and announced that Alhamra would formally initiate humor and satire sessions. The first event of this series, “Chalo Phir Sey Muskurain,” will be held on July 4, with Atta Ul Haq Qasmi presiding over the session.

Renowned humorists Hussain Shirazi, Shahid Zaheer, Gul e Nokhaiz Akhtar, Nasir Malik and Salim Mirza will present their work during this session.

It is worth noting that our country has produced many great intellectuals and humorists, including Pitras Bukhari, Shafiqur Rehman, Colonel Muhammad Khan, Syed Zameer Jafari, Ibn-e-Insha, Imtiaz Ali Taj, Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi, Atta Ul Haq Qasmi and others.

These figures are a source of pride for the nation. Alhamra will honor its humorists and satirists with golden words and the event “Chalo Phir Sey Muskurain” will be a grand tribute to them.