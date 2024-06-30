Dua Lipa answers accusations of ‘miming’ during live concert

Dua Lipa has denied accusations of her miming during a recent live concert. The New Rules songstress rubbished the speculations during a media interaction in the VIP lounge of the Worthy Farm festival site, where was spotted cuddling with her actor-boyfriend Callum Turner, 34, following her performance at the Glastonbury Festival.

“I don’t mime,”she answered Daily Mail on Sunday after her performance on the first night of the festival left fans concerned when lip-sync seemed out of order with the music.

Disgruntled fans took to social media to warn others after feeling their money went to waste.

“Imagine paying all that money to go Glastonbury to stand there and watch Dua Lipa mime the song and not even sing it. How bad,” one wrote on the platform X.

A second user wrote, “Dua Lipa delivering a Top of the Pops mime set.”

The pop superstar had opened her first headline performance at the British festival with her hit track Training Season with acrobatic dance moves in a leather studded bodysuit, followed up with a medley of other hits.

Her performance also featured firework displays, five different outfits and an ensemble of break dancers and musicians.

“I can’t believe this, I’ve dreamed about this my whole life,” she told the crowd as she took on the Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage, where artists such as Paul McCartney, Beyoncé and David Bowie have performed over the festival’s more than 50-year history.