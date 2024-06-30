Men face higher heart attack risk due to overwhelming responsibilities: Zara Noor Abbas

Renowned Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas recently attended a private event where she candidly discussed various aspects of her life and shared her thoughts on the burden of responsibilities on men.

During the event, she emphasised the importance of balancing responsibilities between men and women. She stated that if women demand equal rights, they should also ensure that men’s rights are respected.

The actress She highlighted the financial pressures men face, particularly in this era of rising inflation, where a single man often bears the brunt of household expenses, including hefty electricity and gas bills.

The Badshah Begum actress further explained that everyone in the household should contribute to managing expenses, thereby easing the financial burden on men. She referenced research indicating that men are more prone to heart attacks due to the overwhelming stress of their responsibilities.

In a light-hearted conclusion, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress mentioned a recent family discussion about coping with inflation and high utility bills. She shared that they decided to switch to a simpler diet of lentils and vegetables during the summer and limit air conditioning usage to manage expenses more effectively.

Zara Noor Abbas’s insights resonate with many facing similar financial challenges and highlight the need for shared responsibilities within families.