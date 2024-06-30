20 inmates escape from Rawalakot jail after taking cops hostage

Over 20 inmates escaped from Rawalakot District Jail after taking the police personnel hostage. As per details, the police officials stated the prisoners opened fire on cops, injuring one inmate who was arrested later. The escaped prisoners include dangerous criminals, according to police. A shootout exchange occurred between police and prisoners on the outskirts of the city, killing one inmate. Most of the escaped prisoners were serving life sentences or facing death penalties. The police are working to track down the fugitives and restore order in the area. The police have released a list of the escaped prisoners and a heavy contingent has been deployed in the area. A search operation is underway to recapture the fleeing inmates, SSP Rawalakot said. According to police, the deceased prisoner was arrested in a drug trafficking case. The district jail staff has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.