Kacha dacoits kill one child, demand Rs10m ransom for release of second kid

They threatened on the phone to pay the ransom money and take your child. The family of the abducted children said that the dacoits killed one child, while for the release of another child, they are demanding Rs 10 million, and we are unable to pay such a huge amount. They appealed to the government to help them with the release of the abducted child.