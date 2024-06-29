In Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, no evictions or military action’

In light of the prevailing confusion amongst various stakeholders regarding the recently announced Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, security sources have reassured that there will neither be any evictions nor any military operation under the aforesaid anti-terror drive.

Stressing that the operation was misinterpreted, the sources clarified that under the initiative, a multi-pronged policy would be set up to tackle the scourge of terrorism coupled with effective legislation aimed at preventing smuggling and ensuring that militants are duly punished in the court of law. The clarification comes after various opposition political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insfaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP) have voiced their concerns after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet greenlighted it.

The operation, a reinvigorated and re-energised national counter-terrorism drive, was initially tabled and approved during a meeting of the Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP). “Operation Azm-e-Istehkam will integrate and synergise multiple lines of effort to combat the menaces of extremism and terrorism in a comprehensive and decisive manner,” the PM Office (PMO) said in a clarification.

The country has witnessed a significant surge in attacks on security forces in recent months with the militants using advanced weaponry and equipment. Meanwhile, stressing the need to prevent smuggling and drug money from being used to fund terrorism, the security sources underscored that an effective strategy is necessary for lasting peace and stability and therefore the aforesaid issues will be effectively addressed via Operation Azm-e-Istehkam. Furthermore, the sources strongly ruled out any negotiations with the terrorists.

Despite the government’s clarification that “no large-scale military operation is being launched” in the country which will require large-scale displacement of people, the ambiguity and scepticism surrounding the fresh anti-terror drive continue to prevail. The PTI, JUI-F and others have repeatedly demanded the issue be brought and discussed before the parliament.