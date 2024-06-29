Imran takes action against PTI dissidents

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan has taken notice of reports regarding internal strife and a forward bloc within the party, demanding the names of the involved members.

The speculations about the forward bloc stem from reports that attribute to sources saying that almost two dozen of these lawmakers hinted at forming a forward bloc due to the leadership’s failure to secure the release of Imran Khan from jail

persistent reports of groupings within PTI have prompted the PTI supremo to request the names of members involved in factionalism and forward blocs.

Sources indicate that Imran has directed party leadership to present the names of those involved in the Senate and National Assembly (NA) forward blocs in the upcoming meeting. The former premier has also emphasised strict adherence to party discipline, instructing that action be taken against those repeatedly violating party rules.

Resignations rolling in: PTI has seen a wave of resignation pouring in recently after rumours of forward blocs and internal strifes became apparent.

Amid escalating conflicts within PTI, lawmaker Junaid Akbar resigned from the party’s core committee on Saturday. His resignation follows that of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, who stepped down as PTI secretary general, indicating further changes in the party’s organisational structure.

Sher Afzal Marwat demanded the resignation of PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, accusing him of preventing access to imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan.

Confusion prevails within PTI ranks over Omar’s resignation amid reports of rifts in PTI. On one hand, the party announced that it would take out rallies for the release of the party supremo while, on the other hand, the secretary general left the key party position so that he could focus on parliamentary affairs. In its meeting held on June 28 at Parliament House, “the Parliamentary Party unanimously expresses complete confidence in Omar Ayub Khan as Secretary General of PTI.”

An official statement said that the “Parliamentary Party unanimously resolves that his resignation may not be accepted and he may be directed to continue as Secretary General of the party.”